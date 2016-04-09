Paris attacks suspect Mohamed Abrini has reportedly been arrested

Mohamed Abrini, a 31-year-old Belgian citizen who was wanted in connection with November’s terrorist attacks in Paris, has been arrested in Anderlecht, the Belgian broadcasterRadio Télévision Belge de la Communauté Française reported on Friday.

Public prosecutors confirmed in a statement on Friday that the police had made several arrests related to last month’s terrorist attacks at an airport and a metro station in Brussels, Reuters reports, but they did not confirm the identity of those arrested.

Belgian media reports that Abrini was “more than likely” the “man in the hat” suspect seen on security-camera footage at Brussels Airport alongside two suicide bombers. This information has not been officially confirmed.

On Thursday, Belgian police had released new images of the “man in the hat,” and urged people to look for his discarded coat.

According to the Belgian broadcaster, another arrest was made of a man who might be connected to the attack at the Maelbeek metro station.

Abrini has been on Europe’s most wanted list since being identified on CCTV video in a car with Salah Abdeslam, the Paris attacks suspect who was arrested in Brussels two weeks ago. He was reportedly arrested in the borough of Anderlecht in Brussels, close to Molenbeek, which has been the epicentre of Belgium’s troubles with Islamist militants.

Abrini’s DNA had also been found in the flat in Schaerbeek used by the perpetrators of the Brussels attacks.

The Paris bombings and shootings in November left 130 people dead and hundreds more injured, while the Brussels bombings of the airport and metro on March 22 left 32 dead and more than 250 wounded. ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks.

