HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $8 Million Pied-Á-Terre Might Be The Most Romantic Apartment In Paris

Megan Willett
Paris House of the Day Eiffel Tower

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we sought out the most romantic real estate currently on the market.And where else in the world is best suited for l’amour than Paris?

This gorgeous apartment is selling for €6 million — or just under $8 million — through Christie’s International Real Estate, and has a 60-square-meter terrace with views of the Eiffel Tower and the city. 

It also features three bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, four bathrooms, an American kitchen, and staff room.

This is the apartment building on 30 Avenue Pierre in the Triangle d'Or neighbourhood.

Source: Christie's International Real Estate

The streets are very wide, so the apartment gets plenty of light.

The interior of the apartment is airy with floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony.

Source: Christie's International Real Estate

The entire home is 557 square feet, not including the terrace.

Source: Christie's International Real Estate

Here's one of the three bedrooms with hardwood floors and an en-suite bathroom.

Source: Christie's International Real Estate

And here's the 200-square-foot terrace with sweeping views of Paris.

Source: Christie's International Real Estate

There's plenty of greenery, plus places to sit, eat, and relax.

Source: Christie's International Real Estate

With the view of the Eiffel Tower in the background, this is the perfect setting to take a Valentine's date.

Source: Christie's International Real Estate

More romantic real estate.

A Frank Lloyd Wright Cottage On A Private Island Is On Sale For $19.9 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.