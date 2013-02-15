HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $8 Million Pied-Á-Terre Might Be The Most Romantic Apartment In Paris

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we sought out the most romantic real estate currently on the market.And where else in the world is best suited for l’amour than Paris?



This gorgeous apartment is selling for €6 million — or just under $8 million — through Christie’s International Real Estate, and has a 60-square-meter terrace with views of the Eiffel Tower and the city.

It also features three bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, four bathrooms, an American kitchen, and staff room.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.