Abercrombie's Flagship Store In Paris Was Destroyed By A Fire

An Abercrombie & Fitch store in Paris has been ravaged by a fire.
The flagship store on Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Elysées will need to be completely refitted before it can re-open, firefighters told Women’s Wear Daily.
The cause of the fire, which started on the second floor at 7 a.m., is not known.
Most of the merchandise and furniture inside was completely destroyed.
No one was injured in the fire. It’s unclear whether anyone was in the store when the blaze began.
Abercrombie hasn’t said when the store will re-open.
Here’s a photo of firefighters outside the retailer:
Abercrombie&Fitch on fire this morning @ Paris pic.twitter.com/C2LuaWh3os
— Shems (@Shems_e) November 24, 2013
Here’s a photo of wreckage outside the store:
Voilà une photo d’un de mes collègues. Abercrombie on fire O_o pic.twitter.com/EYLUxjdv68
— Angelina (@Angelina_Yp) November 24, 2013
