Parents are tormenting their babies by making them model the wacky new Snapchat lenses

Earlier this week, Snapchat added a new feature called “Lenses” which lets users add fun animations to their selfies.
Teens were the first to use the update against their parents, but it turns out adults aren’t totally in the dark about how apps work.
We found a bunch of parents using the new lenses as an excuse to take hilarious pictures of their kids.
From babies who look like “Benjamin Button,” to toddlers puking rainbows, Lenses might just be Snapchat’s most entertaining feature ever.
At least for parents, anyway.
Keep reading to see 22 of the most ridiculous pictures, courtesy of the Instagram hashtag “#SnapchatUpdate.”
Snapchat Lenses are so easy a baby could use them. Well, almost.
Just hold up your phone like you would to take a selfie. Then, press and hold the your face (or your baby’s face) on the screen to add some Lens magic.
The results could be adorable.
Or terrifying.
Actually terrifying.
‘She looks like a lazy eyed Furby,’ this Instagrammer wrote in her caption.
Snapchat tears are so much more fun than regular tears.
See? So cute.
People are giving their babies saggy skin and wrinkles using the old person Lens.
Thanks to Snapchat, it’s easy to make your kid look like ‘Benjamin Button.’
Plus, who doesn’t love a baby wearing a monocle?
Some parents were totally feeling the love.
The heart eyed lens was a popular choice.
This baby is totally ready for a role in the next ‘Terminator’ movie.
This little guy hasn’t quite figured out how Snapchat works yet.
‘I’m so horrible,’ this Instagrammer wrote after posting her Snap.
Check out the crazy eyes on this baby.
This tiny senior citizen looks great in a Hello Kitty onesie.
This Instagrammer labelled her picture with the hashtag ‘#KindaCreepy.’
Turns out, Snapchat lenses are fun for the whole family.
“We’re pretty sure this is the cutest a baby has ever looked while puking.
What will Snapchat think of next?
