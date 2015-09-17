Parents are tormenting their babies by making them model the wacky new Snapchat lenses

Instagram So many Lenses. So little time.

Earlier this week, Snapchat added a new feature called “Lenses” which lets users add fun animations to their selfies.

Teens were the first to use the update against their parents, but it turns out adults aren’t totally in the dark about how apps work.

We found a bunch of parents using the new lenses as an excuse to take hilarious pictures of their kids.

From babies who look like “Benjamin Button,” to toddlers puking rainbows, Lenses might just be Snapchat’s most entertaining feature ever.

At least for parents, anyway.

Keep reading to see 22 of the most ridiculous pictures, courtesy of the Instagram hashtag “#SnapchatUpdate.”

Snapchat Lenses are so easy a baby could use them. Well, almost.

#snapchatupdate A photo posted by Shawna (@shawnacamel) on Sep 16, 2015 at 1:01pm PDT

Just hold up your phone like you would to take a selfie. Then, press and hold the your face (or your baby’s face) on the screen to add some Lens magic.

He loves meee! Lol #SnapChatUpdate #BabyLove #JRC #EyesForMama @mugen_nemesis A video posted by dnikidc (@dnikidc) on Sep 16, 2015 at 1:17pm PDT

The results could be adorable.

I can't stop laughing #snapchatupdate A photo posted by Cindy (@lost_mermaid) on Sep 16, 2015 at 11:00am PDT

Or terrifying.

#snapchatupdate #creepy #evil #mydaughter #funny #scary #shelovedit A video posted by Scarlett (@lollipop_scarl) on Sep 16, 2015 at 7:45am PDT

Actually terrifying.

Having way to much fun with snapchat. #Scary #snapchatupdate #snapchat #snapChatIsaac #Toddler #Isaac A video posted by Angelliicc (@_angelliicc) on Sep 16, 2015 at 9:51am PDT

‘She looks like a lazy eyed Furby,’ this Instagrammer wrote in her caption.

She looks like a lazy eyed Furby #snapchat A video posted by Jennifer Martinez (@teamheartandswole_) on Sep 16, 2015 at 7:56am PDT

Snapchat tears are so much more fun than regular tears.

hahahahha #snapchat #snapchatupdate #noece #sc A video posted by Jess Gomez (@jess_jazzy94) on Sep 16, 2015 at 11:43am PDT

See? So cute.

My little sister #snapchat #filters #newupdate #snapchatupdate #sadface #funny #littlesister #iloveher A video posted by Sierra (@raider_nation008) on Sep 16, 2015 at 9:44am PDT

People are giving their babies saggy skin and wrinkles using the old person Lens.

The correct way to use the new snapchat update!! #babybrother #snapchat #snapchatupdate #oldman #monocule #finley #hilarious #roflmao @bentenndo A photo posted by Chloe Louise Southey (@redheadedcrumpet) on Sep 16, 2015 at 6:06am PDT

Thanks to Snapchat, it’s easy to make your kid look like ‘Benjamin Button.’

#Kids #Old #Snapchatupdate #Snapchat HAHAHAHAAAAA A video posted by Amer Kalbouneh (@amerkalbouneh) on Sep 16, 2015 at 8:39am PDT

Plus, who doesn’t love a baby wearing a monocle?

Liūdi dėl prarastų jaunystės dienų #sister #snapchatupdate A photo posted by (@pemsesi) on Sep 16, 2015 at 11:09am PDT

Some parents were totally feeling the love.

He loves the new #Snapchatupdate A video posted by Ian Bloom (@ianbloom) on Sep 16, 2015 at 9:11am PDT

The heart eyed lens was a popular choice.

A video posted by Iona (@nonaiona) on Sep 16, 2015 at 7:38am PDT

This baby is totally ready for a role in the next ‘Terminator’ movie.

#snapchatupdate A video posted by Giovanni's Mommy (@lapatr0naf) on Sep 16, 2015 at 6:41am PDT

This little guy hasn’t quite figured out how Snapchat works yet.

#snapchatupdate A video posted by Rose (@rosa_rosel) on Sep 16, 2015 at 11:30am PDT

‘I’m so horrible,’ this Instagrammer wrote after posting her Snap.

Im so horrible lol #snapchatupdate #cutie #baby #old A photo posted by KENIA (@mar_kenny) on Sep 16, 2015 at 10:07am PDT

Check out the crazy eyes on this baby.

He's enjoying the new #snapchatupdate A video posted by Yesi (@tiny_yesi) on Sep 16, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

This tiny senior citizen looks great in a Hello Kitty onesie.

My other little sister #snapchat #filters #newupdate #snapchatupdate #oldface #funny #littlesister #iloveher A video posted by Sierra (@raider_nation008) on Sep 16, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

This Instagrammer labelled her picture with the hashtag ‘#KindaCreepy.’

Having a little too much fun with the new #snapchatupdate #kindacreepy A photo posted by Holli Thomas (@hlthomas) on Sep 16, 2015 at 9:20am PDT

Turns out, Snapchat lenses are fun for the whole family.

#snapchatupdate #havingtoomuchfun #lol A photo posted by Stephanie Yeung (@mizxchynksta7o2) on Sep 16, 2015 at 10:32am PDT

“We’re pretty sure this is the cutest a baby has ever looked while puking.

#snapchatupdate #babyv #sofunny #loverher #vanellope A video posted by Holmes (@vanellope2.15) on Sep 16, 2015 at 9:05am PDT

What will Snapchat think of next?

From all that crying…lol #alivia #snapchat #snapchatupdate A photo posted by Amanda Long (@amandalong) on Sep 16, 2015 at 6:59am PDT

