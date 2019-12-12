The parents of the toddler who fell from the 11th-floor of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship are suing the company

Keith Bedford/Reuters Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas ship.

The parents of Chloe Wiegand, an 18-month-old toddler who died on a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship in July after falling from the ship’s 11th floor are suing the company, the Associated Press reported. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, reportedly alleges that Royal Caribbean was negligent by leaving open the window Wiegand fell through.

“Our hearts go out to the family for their tragic loss,” a Royal Caribbean representative told Business Insider. The representative declined to comment on the lawsuit’s allegations.

Wiegand had been placed on a railing behind the open window by her grandfather, Salvatore Anello, who in October was arrested by Puerto Rican officials on a charge of negligent manslaughter. Anello told CBS News in November that he’s colorblind and didn’t realise the window was open.

Wiegand’s mother, Kimberly, told NBC’s “Today” show in July that she blamed Royal Caribbean for her daughter’s death.

“We have a lot of questions – primarily, why is there an open window in the kids’ play area 11 stories off the ground?” she said at the time.

