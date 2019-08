According to a variety of studies, parents of successful children have many things in common. Whether it be status or child-rearing styles, make sure you include these traits in your child’s life.

Produced by Kevin Reilly. Original reporting by Drake Baer.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.