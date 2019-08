The Northside Establishment varsity choir group of Davenport North High School was performing in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, when the stage lights went out. All seemed lost, at least until the parents sprung into action and saved the day.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.