Parents Put Kids In Plastic Bags, Float Them Across Flood Zones To Get To School

Parents in a flood-hit Vietnamese village are getting creative.

In order to get their kids to school, they’re carrying them across flooded areas in giant plastic bags. This footage, shot by a school teacher in 2013, has just emerged today, reports The Telegraph.

This was the only way across the river in the small Sam Lang village. The nearby suspension bridge was down because of the flood.

In this incredible clip, a man can be seen carefully wrapping up each child in a plastic bag before submerging himself neck deep to get the kids across the waters.

Then he comes back to get more kids.

Apparently, this is how it goes in Sam Lang village. The woman who shot the footage, school teacher Tong Thi Minh told a Vietnamese publication (as per The Telegraph), “It’s normal. No suspension bridge can stand the flood waters.”

You can watch the full clip here:

