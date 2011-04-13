Unbelievably, Parents Picket And Protest Against Girl Who Has A Peanut Allergy

Let’s get the disclosure out of the way right up at the front: I have a deadly peanut allergy, and have had one since before they were widespread.



Parents at a school in Florida (Via James Alday) are actively protesting and picketing because a young girl with peanut allergies has forced other kids to make certain accommodations for her allergy. They have to be especially assiduous about rinsing out their mouths, and washing their hands, for example.

The parents actually want her to LEAVE THE SCHOOL. They say it’s not fair that their children are having their educations impinged upon, because they have to spend time following the rules to protect the one girl.

I’m not particularly surprised it has come to this. When I was in elementary school years ago, there really wasn’t much awareness or concern about nut/food allergies at all. I was pretty much forced to fend for myself. Merficully, although my allergy is severe, airborne nut particles aren’t a big problem, so it was never that hard to avoid the offending foodstuffs.

But it’s obvious that the scene in schools has swung pretty far in the other direction. In a previous life (before this one) we substitute taught in public schools, and the kids with nut allergies — there were multiple ones, because incidence of nut allergies has been on the rise — got their own table, and everyone was pretty aware of those kids.

You can also see the swinging pendulum on aeroplanes, where if a passenger has another allergy, everyone is imposed upon.

Still, we’re pretty shocked by the stance of these parents, and the notion of picketing a kid, and urging them to leave the school seems pretty crazy.



