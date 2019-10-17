The Indiana couple accused of abandoning their adopted Ukrainian orphan daughter say they fear for their lives now

Erika Celeste Kristine Barnett and with her lawyer Philip Hayes.

Kristine Barnett (now divorced from Michael Barnett), was in court again on Tuesday for a hearing regarding the charges of abandoning and neglecting her adopted daughter whom she claims is actually an adult with dwarfism.

During the hearing Michael Barnett’s attorney, Terrance Kinnard, revealed that his client’s home was recently broken into, likely by someone trying to get an interview on the case.

Kinnard asked that his client’s address be redacted from the records as a safety measure further citing an online death threat made to Kristine prior to her initial hearing late last month.

Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck argued against the redaction based on a public notice technicality.

Kristine Barnett was also given permission to return to her new home in Florida.

An additional hearing that may lead to the dismissal of the case is set for next week.

Kristine Barnett was the only Barnett in a Tippecanoe County Court Tuesday for a confidential hearing regarding the mental health records of her adopted daughter, Natalia Grace, requested by her ex-husband’s attorney. No mention was made of Michael Barnett’s whereabouts.

The now-divorced parents are accused of abandoning their daughter, Natalia Grace, whom they adopted from Ukraine in 2010. The couple say they were duped into believing the girl was an 8-year-old child when she was actually a 22-year-old adult. Natalia was born with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal, which makes it difficult to obtain an accurate bone scan – a procedure typically used to determine the age of someone.

After a five-year investigation, Kristine and Michael Barnett were charged in September with neglect of a dependent in Tippecanoe County; both are out on bond.

Kristine Barnett alleges that after the adoption, Natalia began terrorizing the family, and it became clear to her that the girl was not a child. WLFI-TV, a CBS affiliate, obtained what appears to be an Indiana University Health report from 2016 that said Natalia was an adult, however, the document hasn’t been verified.

Prosecutors allege that nearly three years later, the couple legally changed the girl’s age to 22 and left her in Indiana while moving the rest of the family to Canada so their son could attend college. Kristine Barnett says the family paid for Natalia’s living arrangements, and neighbours of Natalia said she attended adult education classes and was often seen socialising with residents of a drug and alcohol sober living house.

In a Facebook post from September 25, Kristine Barnett said “Natalia is and always has been an adult in the time that I knew her but that did not stop me from always seeking her best interest.”

Facebook Images of Natalia Grace with the Mans family.

Defence attorneys say there are ‘credible threats of violence’



During the hearing, Terrance Kinnard, Michael’s attorney, asked Judge Steven P. Meyer that his client’s physical address be redacted from further court proceedings as well as retroactively removed from previous filings, due to “credible threats of violence.”

“Approximately two weeks prior to today, Mr. Michael Barnett had an intruder intrude upon his house, where he needed assistance from law enforcement to protect his house at the time,” said Kinnard.

Kinnard went on to explain that Barnett was out of the state at the time, but his 19-year-old step-daughter and elderly father in-law were home when a man came to the door saying his cell phone had died and asking to charge his phone.

The same man had been found wandering Michael Barnett’s property earlier that same day.

When police detained him, they learned he was a journalist from Spain hoping to get an interview with the Barnetts.

Kinnard further cited an incident from Kristine Barnett’s first hearing in September, when a credible online death threat was made against her. Police escorted her to and from the courthouse on that occasion.

“We do have grave concerns for his (Michael’s) personal safety,” said Kinnard. “

Tippecanoe County Jail Mugshots of Kristine and Michael Barnett.

Deputy prosecutor Jackie Starbuck contested the redaction.

“First of all the information which contains Mr. Barnett’s address has been public for over a month now,” Starbuck said.

She also argued technicalities citing that Mr. Kinnard had filed paperwork on behalf of Michael Barnett, however, Philip Hayes, Kristine Barnett’s attorney, had not done so for his client. Then landed the argument that tied the judge’s hands.

“The law is clear, under rule 9G4-D2, we must give 20 days public notice before any action can be taken,” Starbuck said.

Under Tuesday’s decision, Kristine Barnett will also be allowed to return to her home in Florida, pending surrender of her passport and signing of an extradition waiver. She plans to return home by the weekend.

In addition, the judge granted the defence limited access to Natalia Grace’s mental health records. However, the records will be redacted and won’t leave the prosecutor’s office.

Outside the courtroom, Terrance Kinnard said he was disappointed that the judge delayed the hearing on a serious safety concern for his client.

“Without being overly dramatic, it is certainly discomforting to have individuals make their way it your home with unknown purposes,” Kinnard said.

Natalia Grace is currently living with Antwon Mans, a pastor, and his wife Cynthia outside of Tippecanoe County. They told Insider Natalia is “really just fine.”

Another hearing is set for October 23 to take up the redaction of Michael Barnett’s address again. At that time, the court will also consider a motion to quash the testimonies of some of the officers involved in the investigation and a motion to dismiss that case.

“I’m very confident about our motions. I’m even more confident about Michael’s innocence,” Kinnard said.

