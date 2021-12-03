Authorities are searching for the parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect

A police road block restricts access to Oxford High School following a shooting on November 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Authorities said they were searching for the parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect.

The couple was charged earlier on Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

The parents’ lawyers later said the couple would return for their arraignment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for the parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect prior to their arraignment, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriffs Office said they were looking for James and Jennifer Crumbley after the couple’s attorney notified the police that she hadn’t been able to reach them.

The Crumbleys were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday over their involvement in the shooting, which killed four students and left seven others injured.

They were set to be arraigned this afternoon, and their attorney had agreed to produce them for arrest if they were to be charged, police said.

“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges.

He added: “They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”

However, the couple’s attorneys — Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman — told Insider: “The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety.”

The lawyers said the couple was returning to the area for their court appearance.

“They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports,” the lawyers told Insider.

The couple’s son, a 15-year-old student at Oxford High School, is the sole suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School and has been charged with murder and terrorism.

Prosecutors said in a press conference on Friday that his parents bought him the handgun thought to have been used in the shooting as a Christmas gift.

Police said the couple might be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, with a Michigan license plate number

DQG 5203, and that anyone with information about the couple’s location can call the sheriff’s office at 248-

858-4911.

