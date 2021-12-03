Parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect arrested after hours of searching by law enforcement

James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley are shown during the video arraignment of their son, Ethan Crumbley in Rochester Hills, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. ASSOCIATED PRESS

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting.

After they failed to appear in court Friday, authorities labeled them fugitives and began a search.

Local media outlets reported the Crumbleys were arrested early Saturday morning.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the sole suspect in the Oxford High School shooting suspect, were arrested in Detroit early Saturday morning, according to Rudy Harper, second deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department.

The couple was charged Friday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter and were set to be arraigned Friday afternoon. The Crumbleys failed to appear in court, setting off a search by law enforcement that lasted the rest of the day.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office declared the couple fugitives and said their detectives were searching for the couple along with the FBI and the US Marshals Service. The US Marshals later offered a $US10,000 ($AU14,254) reward for information on the Crumbleys.

The sheriff’s office also said in a statement provided to Insider that “the couple may be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.”

The Detroit Free Press reported the couple was found after a citizen spotted their car, recognizing it from alerts issued by police, and contacted authorities.

Police said the Crumbleys were found in the basement of a commercial building near where their car was spotted around 2 a.m. early Saturday, FOX2 reported. The building was located on the 1100 block of Bellevue near E. Lafayette.

Speaking at a press conference, Detroit’s police chief, James White, said that it was a “tip” that led officers to the location.

White told reporters that the couple was not armed and described them as appearing to be “distressed.”

The police chief went on to say that the couple was “aided” and somebody let the Crumbleys into the commercial building. Whoever let them in, White said, could “absolutely” be facing charges.

The couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder and a terrorism-related charge in relation to the shooting, which left four students dead and several others injured.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.