Parents Of Girl Who Allegedly Bragged About Driving A Classmate To Suicide Say Her Facebook Was Hacked

The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was arrested after allegedly bragging on social media about bullying a classmate who committed suicide

say their daughter’s Facebook was hacked, ABC News reports.

“My daughter don’t deserve to be in the place she’s in right now and I just hope that the truth comes to the surface so we can get out of this nightmare,” her father told ABC News, adding that he’s certain the girl’s Facebook account was hacked.

The 14-year-old allegedly posted Saturday:

“Yes ik [I know] I bullied Rebecca nd she killed her self but IDGAF <3”

“She wouldn’t write anything like that. She’s not that type of girl that would just say something like that,” the girl’s mother told ABC.

Police arrested the 14-year-old along with a 12-year-old classmate in connection with Rebecca Ann Sedwick’s suicide in Florida.

Bullies allegedly told Rebecca online that she should kill herself. Police were led to the 12- and 14-year-old girls after Rebecca’s suicide when friends told investigators that the two girls were the ones leading the bullying.

Rebecca, who was 12 years old at the time, jumped to her death from an abandoned cement plant in September after reportedly enduring more than a year of torment on social media. The 14-year-old allegedly started bullying Rebecca once she started dating Rebecca’s ex-boyfriend.

The 14-year-old’s parents told ABC that their daughter is a loveable and caring person. They said they checked her Facebook account nightly and also monitored her mobile phone.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday that the 14-year-old was cold and showed “no emotion at all” when she was arrested, according to the AP.

