Parents Now Can Track Their Kids Using GPS Fitted TicTocTrack Watch

Soon parents will be able to track their children’s whereabouts using a watch fitted with a GPS device.

TicTocTrack, which will be released at the CeBit technology conference at Sydney Olympic Park on Monday, is a GPS-enabled pager-type device that parents can link with a mobile phone or computer to track their children’s movements.

With functions such as an alerts system to tell parents is their child has moved out of a “safe area” and an SOS button that a child can press in the event they get into trouble, TicTocTrack “gives parents that peace of mind when they can’t be with their child,” developer Karen Cantwell told The Sydney Morning Herald.

However some health professionals say the watch could contradict the sense independence parents are trying to give their children.

“It’s really important kids feel trusted and feel their parents have confidence in them from an early age,” said Lisa Wood Associate Professor from the University of Western Australia.

The TicTocTrack will be sold for $150.

