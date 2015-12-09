Parents in China aren't letting their kids go outside

Beijing just issued its first-ever “red-alert” for air pollution. Its air quality is now 10 times worse than the recommended level, leading many parents to keep their kids inside.

In 2014, China was responsible for 27% of the world’s carbon emissions, higher than any other nation, and, according to a recent study by Berkeley Earth, the country’s air pollution kills about 1.6 million people per year.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

