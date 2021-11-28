The parents of a high school freshman who died at Astroworld are suing Travis Scott, lawsuits mount to 150

Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images

The parents of a high school freshman are the latest to sue Travis Scott for their son’s death.

John Hilgert, 14, died during the Astroworld Festival, along with 9 others.

Hilgert’s parents are demanding changes to how live festivals are organized.

The parents of a high school freshman who died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston earlier this month filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott alleging gross negligence.

John Hilgert, a 14-year-old high school freshman, was one of the ten victims who died at the Novemeber 5 concert that was later declared a mass casualty event.

“No one should die going to a concert,” attorney Richard Mithoff, who is representing the Hilgerts, said in a press release.

“The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable,” Chris Hilgert, John’s father, said in the press release. “He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else.”

The lawsuit, which was filed November 24 and has been seen by Insider, alleges gross negligence on behalf of Scott and other Astroworld organizers and promoters, including Live Nation and Scoremore.

Representatives for Scott, Live Nation, and Scoremore did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment about the suit Sunday.

“If this lawsuit prevents even one family from having to go through the extreme pain and anguish that we have endured, then it is the least we can do to honor John’s memory,” Chris Hilgert said.

Scott and others involved with the concert have been hit with around 150 lawsuits, and the claims for damages have risen over $US3 ($AU4) billion, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The lawsuit filed this week demands punitive damages, claiming John was in physical and mental pain leading up to his death, while his parents suffered emotional pain following the death of their child. It also seeks changes to how concerts like Astroworld are organized, including improvements to security and available medical facilities.

“Our sole aim in filing this lawsuit is to prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again at a live concert,” Chris Hilgert said. “There is no excuse for the poor crowd design, event execution, and lack of response that was exercised at this festival that resulted in the tragic death of our son and nine others along with scores of other people that were innocently injured.”