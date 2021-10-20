Brian Laundrie’s parents had ‘advised’ law enforcement to look in the location where apparent human remains were found, their lawyer says

Police are searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. North Port Police Department

The Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said that his parents advised the FBI on where to look.

The FBI said that that apparent human remains were found in the Carlton reserve.

Authorities also found some of his belongings, but are still analyzing the remains.

Brian Laundrie’s parents had “advised” law enforcement to look in the location where apparent human remains were found on Wednesday, their lawyer Steven Bertolino told Insider.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be,” Bertolino said. “Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.”

Earlier in the day, the FBI confirmed that apparent human remains were found in the Carlton reserve in Florida, where Laundrie, who was reported missing in mid-September, was said to be headed by his parents.

Michael McPherson, Special Agent in Charge in the Tampa Division of the FBI said that the apparent remains were discovered in a previously flooded area in the Florida reserve.

Laundrie was initially reported missing by his parents on September 17, who claimed he left the house for a hike on September 14 and never returned. His parents later changed their story, stating that they last saw Brian on September 13.

Since then, law enforcement had been conducting a manhunt in the Carlton reserve and elsewhere for the man who is the sole person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death.

“Earlier today, investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” McPherson said at a press conference.

Authorities have not confirmed if the remains belong to Laundrie.