Parents are complaining that Pixar's new movie scares the crap out of their kids

“The Good Dinosaur,” Pixar’s latest movie, was the highest-grossing new release this past weekend, and has won critical praise.

However, parents are taking issue with the film.

Parents are complaining that the movie, marketed as an animated film for kids, is not at all suitable for young children. One parent even wrote that it shouldn’t be watched by anyone under the age of 15.

The movie is about a dinosaur that befriends a human boy. While its cute, wide-eyed characters are child-friendly, parents argue that the plot is not.

“Children were crying and leaving the theatre. My little one asked me to never see it again,” one parent wrote on CommonSenseMedia.com, a site that allows parents to rate activities for children.

Parents are angry about scenes depicting death, vicious dinosaur attacks, and emotionally harrowing events.

“My husband’s sleeve was soaked from my 10-year-old’s tears, the 2-year-old was terrified, and I could hear the 5- and 8-year-old crying throughout the movie,” another parent wrote on the rating site.

“The Good Dinosaur” is not the first Pixar film to deal with death. The movie “Up,” released in 2009, was also criticised for its surprisingly dark opening.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

