Parents Can Now Choose Baby Names Based On Domain Availability

When naming a child, parents may turn to all sorts of places for inspiration. But as of Monday, they can tap into a valuable new tool called Awesome Baby Name that will suggest names based on domain availability.

Yep, that’s right. You just type in your baby’s last name and whether it’s a boy or a girl. The site will search the internet to see what first names are domain-friendly, as in you’d have access to a website that looks like “firstnamelastname.com.”

Let’s just say Christina Aguilera needed some help thinking of a name for her unborn baby. And let’s assume that the baby will have his father’s last name — Rutledge. After inputting that name in the tool and selecting the gender neutral option “whatever,” Awesome Baby Name suggested ten different names, all domain-friendly.

So Christina could choose the name “Ace” and be sure that the domain name “AceRutledge.com” would be available. The site is even kind enough to link to NameCheap.com so that Christina could purchase the site right away to make sure nobody else takes it before the birth of her child.

“Domains can go very quickly, so we recommend you get it as soon as possible,” Awesome Baby Name recommends.

According to the site, more than 5,300 parents have already used the tool since it launched yesterday. Welcome to the 21st century.

Here’s what the site looks like:

