Parents At A Kids' Dance School In Queens Are Flipping Out About Dominatrix Dungeon neighbours

A dominatrix dungeon academy that shares a building with a children’s dance school in Queens, New York has parents freaking out and asking that the adult “school” move.The Iron Bell Academy, a fetish dungeon specializing in S&M workshops, is two floors above the Astoria Fine Arts Dance studio, Pedro Oleveira Jr. at the New York Post reports.



Sex businesses are banned from being within 500 feet of schools in New York City, but the law doesn’t apply to places like dance studios or gyms where children might be.

Parents are not happy, the Post reports:

“It’s awful!” fumed one parent at Astoria Fine Arts Dance Studio on 23rd Avenue, which sits two floors below the Iron Bell Academy, a fetish group that frequently hosts bondage parties and workshops.

“It shouldn’t be in this building at all,” she added. “There are children here…engaging in wholesome activities.”

The fetish school’s founder, Sebastian Bell, defended his company and said they did whatever they could to keep things discreet.

