Celebrity mums Share Their favourite Pieces Of Parenting Advice

What makes a good parent?
Chances are you’ve witnessed or practiced some of the same mum moves as the some of the most famous women in the world.
Here’s our roundup of familial advice from ladies who balance life in the public eye with life as a mum.
See The Parenting Tips From These Celebrity mums >
'To kind of roll with the flow. Our house is full of life, laughter, and mayhem.
Every dinnertime something spills. Or they are wearing uniforms for school, and when we have breakfast in the morning, food gets all over their hands. You can tell them a thousand times 'Do not wipe it on your pants,' and sure enough they wipe it on their pants.
But that's when you roll with it. My house is not like a museum. You can see that children live there.'
'Be open to any help. Many mums today feel they have to be super mums, while historically we've always had a village to pitch in. I think it's really important to know when to ask for help.'
'My goal is always to listen to my daughter and try to teach her without making her feel any shame.'
'As parents, sometimes we don't check what's in the products we're taking home for our kids. We assume we can trust what's in the store.
You wouldn't jump to the conclusion that there's arsenic in the juice you're buying. You wouldn't think companies are allowed to put carcinogens in laundry detergent. That stuff never crosses our minds, but we're the ones who have to say 'Enough is enough' and demand transparency from the companies we support to keep our children safe.'
'Family dinners are a tradition we've instituted at the White House, and it has made a huge difference.
No matter what else is happening, at 6:30 we stop everything and eat together ... We use those dinners to connect with our girls, have conversations, and just spend quality time together as a family.'
'Listen to your child and always be supportive of who they are and who they want to be, their likes and dislikes, instead of trying to force who you want them to be onto them '
'Music has always been an outlet and a friend I could count on to help me with my feelings, and I'm excited to pass that positive influence on to my son.'
'I have always stressed to my girls that outer beauty fades but inner beauty lasts forever. Simple things like smiling and looking people in the eye could change someone's bad day into a good one.
My mum always said that beauty is as beauty does, and I'm sure it will pass along to all the future generations of our family.'
'Showing your children how to properly shake a person's hand, look someone in the eye, and be polite to everyone will help them now and later in life.
As the old Head and Shoulders commercial goes, 'You never get a second chance to make a first impression,' and I really think that's true!'
'As a mum, it's hard to put yourself first. I'm in the process of adopting and I'm spending a lot of time with my daughter in Haiti, and I really get that now.
But kids know when you're spread too thin and falling apart, emotionally or physically -- and it scares the hell out of them.'
'I'm a perfectionist, and my girlfriend once told me, 'OK, so you didn't get all three girls' hair brushed or one is wearing mismatched socks. It's not the end of the world.''
'I consider my kids wiser than I am, because they are completely uncorrupted. I try to always hold them in the highest regard so they'll know their worth.'
'To parent my first child as if I already had one. As a new mum, when your baby cries, your instinct is to rush to her immediately.
But if you had to, say, soothe your imaginary 2-year-old first…well, it helped me calm down a bit.'
