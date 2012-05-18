FINALLY! The Facebook IPO Is Actually Here

The Facebook IPO is Kate & William’s wedding for business nerds.



The reason: years of intense anticipation.

When Microsoft bought a tiny stake in Facebook at a $15 billion valuation way back in 2007, the industry assumed that would Facebook’s last funding round and that the company would IPO in 2008.

On October 26, 2007, Danny Sullivan of Search Engine Land wrote a story headlined: Facebook To IPO In 2008 (It’ll Have To).

Then everyone wrote that the IPO would come 2009, provoking an “animated” denial from Facebook spokesperson Larry Yu.

In 2010, TechCrunch listed Facebook as a top 10 IPO candidate for that year.

24/7 Wall Street wrote a similar list for 2011.

Now it’s actually happening. CRAZY.

Can you believe you’re seeing this?

