Can You Believe ESPN's Pardon The Interruption Is 10 Years Old?

October 22, 2001 marked a momentous day in sports history.



10 years ago Saturday, two talking heads from the Washington Post sat down in a studio to argue about sports on television.

And Pardon The Interruption was born.

Over the course of a decade, Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon have built an incredible following and made a major impact on sports programming.

Multiple shows spawned from PTI’s format. The “rundown” graphic has taken over television. And role-play is no longer something that is just done in the privacy of one’s own home.

Below is a clip from the show’s original airing. My, how things have changed. Except for the lack of hair on the co-hosts’ heads.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

