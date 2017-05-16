Parcel delivery startup Sendle just scored an eBay executive as its head of growth

Amazon is coming. Picture: Getty Images

Parcel delivery service Sendle has hired eBay’s former head of shipping as it continues to expand and gear up to take on Amazon when it launches in Australia.

eCommerce veteran Apurva Chiranewala joins Sendle as its head of growth.

Apurva Chiranewala/ Supplied

“This is a pivotal period of growth for both Sendle and the eCommerce industry as a whole,” says Chiranewala.

Sendle CEO and co-founder James Chin Moody says Chiranewala’s “knowledge and support will be instrumental as we continue to expand Sendle’s presence in the digital economy.”

Despite the impending launch of global giant Amazon, Sendle says it is “well placed to adapt its services to the evolving needs of online businesses and boost the momentum of the digital economy”.

Last week, Sendle won a two-year trademark dispute with Australia Post, which tried to block the startup from registering the slogan, “Post without the office”, claiming it was “deceptively similar” to its own trademark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.