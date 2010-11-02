Greek Authorities Intercept Parcel Bomb Addressed To French President Sarkozy

A parcel bomb addressed to French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been discovered by authorities in Greece.



There were two more bombs, one addressed to the Dutch embassy, the other destined for the Mexican President, according to CNN.

There was one injury in the explosion of one of the bombs at a parcel facility.

Two have been arrested in connection with the plot, one of which is a suspected member of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire.

The group is political and has been carrying out attacks in Greece since 2008.

