This Is What It Looks Like To Jump Out The Back Of A Plane Over The Rio Grande

Taken by a photographer of the Força Aérea Brasileira from the cargo door of a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J Super Hercules during Cruzex 2013, this year’s major military exercise in South America, this image shows a paratrooper jumping over Rio Grande do Norte, Brasil, on Nov. 8, 2013.

The paratrooper was involved in a high altitude launch and free fall, a procedure different from a low level launch, like the one that saw an unlucky Thai paratrooper die after the deploy line didn’t snap causing him to remain stuck to the plane until he fell to the ground (with a reserve chute failing as well).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.