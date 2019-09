Before the Alabama vs. Mississippi State game member’s of the USSOCOM Parachute Team delivered the game ball in grand fashion, after jumping out of an aeroplane and landing at midfield.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of USSOCOM Paracommandos.

