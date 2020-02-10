'Parasite' becomes the first movie to win best picture and best international film at the Oscars

CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ won the biggest awards at the 2020 Oscars.

“Parasite” won best picture at the 2020 Oscars.

The South Korean film is the first in history to win best picture and best international film at the Academy Awards.

It’s also the 12th film to win the top prize with zero actor nominations.

“Parasite” did it!

The South Korean film is the first movie in history to win both best picture and best international film at the Oscars.

The Joon Ho-directed film won four Oscars Sunday night, including best director and best original screenplay.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images The cast and crew of ‘Parasite’ stand on stage at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Parasite” is the 11th non-English film nominated for best picture. It is the sixth film to be nominated for both best picture and best international film in the same year.

The previous five nominees to be nominated in both categories included “Z” (1969), “Life Is Beautiful” (1998), “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000), “Amour” (2012), and “Roma” (2018).

Kevin Winter/Getty Images ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho embraces Song Kang-ho after the film wins best picture.

“Parasite” beat “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Marriage Story,” “Little Women,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and front-runner “1917” to win best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“I’m speechless. We never imagined this to happen. We are so happy,” said producer Kwak Sin-ae on stage, accepting the best picture award.

ABC ‘Parasite’ producer Kwak Sin-Ae accepts the best picture award for ‘Parasite.’

“I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now,” she added. “I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision.”

When the lights started to go off on stage because the show was running over, the audience audibly pushed back with Tom Hanks and more roaring for the lights to be turned back up so the cast could have the opportunity to say more after its historic win.

ABC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie were among the stars demanding for the lights to go back on in the Dolby Theatre.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has been supporting ‘Parasite’ and who’s been working with ‘Parasite’ and who’s been loving ‘Parasite,'” said producer Miky Lee after the lights went back on in the Dolby Theatre.

“I’d like to thank my brother who’s been always supporting our building our dreams, even when it looked impossible,” she continued.

Lee also thanked the South Korean fanbase, who she credits with pushing them to never get comfortable with the work they make.

“I really really really want to thank our Korean film audience, our moviegoers, who’s really been supporting all our movies and never hesitated to give us straight-forward opinion,” Lee added. “That made us really never be able to be complacent and keep pushing the directors, the creators, keep pushing the envelopes.”

ABC ‘Parasite’ producer Miky Lee also accepts the award for best picture.

“Parasite” becomes the 12th film to win the Oscar’s top prize with zero actor nominations.

The film’s win for best international film comes after the category was renamed last year. Previously known as best foreign language film, the Academy’s board of governors voted to rename the category in April 2019.

If you haven’t seen the film, you’re better off going into the movie blind.

The film takes a look at class divisions and has been heralded for its unexpected twists. You can read Insider’s review here.

You can watch the full speech below.

