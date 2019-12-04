The ending of 'Parasite' explained

- “Parasite” is what critics are calling the film of the year, and its ending is packed with symbolism and social commentary.
- We review those last few important scenes, and explain what they mean in the context of the movie’s key themes, namely class, violence, climate change.
- Plus, how Korean director Bong Joon-ho foreshadows “Parasite”‘s ending by dropping hints and subtle references throughout the film.
