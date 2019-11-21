In a political landscape dominated by class warfare, 2019 was the year movies ate the rich

Neon/CJ Entertainment/STX Entertainment ‘Parasite’ and ‘Hustlers’ set their sights on the class divide and feasted on the rich.

Warning: This piece contains spoilers for “Parasite,” as well as other movies for which spoilers don’t matter nearly as much. Proceed with caution!

Movies like “Parasite” and “Hustlers” exemplified the same visceral fury directed toward the wealthy that has also animated this year’s presidential primaries.

What makes this year’s crop of films particularly effective is the directors themselves – neither Bong Joon-Ho nor Lorene Scafaria come from the big, money-hungry Hollywood machine.

Kevin O’Keeffe is a writer, host, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” herstorian living in Los Angeles.

Park Dong-ik is as posh as you can imagine. The only members of the working class the South Korean CEO regularly encounters are his driver, housekeeper, and two tutors for his kids. And he can’t quite get over their subway smell. No one in his family can.

The smell is a recurring theme in “Parasite,” Bong Joon-Ho’s latest film. It’s also the greatest hint at what’s actually happening: unbeknownst to the Parks, the household staff are a family. Kim Ki-taek, the driver, is the patriarch. Chung-sook, the housekeeper, is his wife. And the tutors, Ki-woo and Ki-jeong, are his kids. One by one, they infiltrate the Parks’ home, siphoning off the wealthy family’s riches. Their plan feels like a perfect scam, until a series of unfortunate and increasingly absurd events – finding a homeless man in the basement, a devastating flood – leave the Kims emotionally and physically devastated.

“Parasite” is a darkly comic morality play, a parable about the dangers of the class divide and the way capitalism traps us all.

It’s the latest in a series of movies released this year that focus on wealth disparity and class warfare. It’s a trend taking over cinemas amid a Democratic presidential primary that reflects many of the same issues, with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren railing against extreme wealth. And the message is resonating: “Hustlers” and “Parasite” have been successful, and awards pundits have high hopes for both in the Oscar race. Similarly, even in the face of stalwart Joe Biden, both Warren and Sanders have attracted strong poll numbers, making them more than just parts of the conversation – they’re leading it.

The anti-capitalist themes of “Parasite” have been noted by critics, interviewers, and director Bong Joon-ho himself. As Bong noted in GQ, his is not the first movie about class in recent years; Jordan Peele’s “Us,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters,” and Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” all grapple with what it means to live in a world where bootstraps are used to bind your hands behind your back.

“I think we all have a very sensitive antennae to class, in general,” he told the magazine. Of course, not all of those movies feature an image as explicit as a member of the working class stabbing a self-styled VIP, as “Parasite” memorably does.

Still, 2019 gave us plenty of movies in which members of the working class fight back against their upper-class foes.

“Us” sees a class of people literally living underground rising up to take their place in the real world. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s “Ready or Not” drops us into the twisted world of board game magnates right alongside new in-law Grace, who must suddenly fight for her survival against a wealthy family protecting their own. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sees the titular villain break down when he’s cut off from easy access to health care and medication thanks to red tape.

“Hustlers” is perhaps closest in spirit and message to “Parasite.” The Lorene Scafaria summer hit, adapted from Jessica Pressler’s 2012 essay for New York Magazine, follows a squad of strippers-turned-scammers who drug big-time Wall Street execs and swindle thousands and thousands of dollars away from them.

The women are led by Dorothy (Constance Wu) and Ramona (Jennifer Lopez). It’s easy to root for them against the faceless mob of rich white men who exemplify the 2008 financial crash in all its ugly injustice. Julia Stiles’ reporter character, modelled after Pressler, all but says she thinks the hustlers were in the right to put on their Robin Hood act.

There’s the fun of the scam, of course: Both Bong Joon-ho and Lorene Scafaria lovingly, gloriously depict the protagonists’ plots as if they were “Ocean’s Eleven” heists. Infiltrating the Parks’ home is a triumph; round after round of drugging and robbing Wall Street slimeballs plays out in montage.

But “Hustlers” and “Parasite” don’t merely vilify the upper-class; they share an explicit solidarity with the working class.

The people at the heart of these movies are complex, deftly drawn characters working within a system that’s rigged against them at every turn. (The women of “Hustlers,” for example, are not portrayed merely as heroes, and the movie is careful to show that their scheme sometimes hurt real people.) In other words, they’re afforded the opportunity to show their humanity – in all its complicated, cruel, and reckless glory – something people of their backgrounds are rarely allowed.

We see them in quieter moments: a dinner in the Parks’ house with the Kims, or a Christmas morning with the women of “Hustlers.” They desire a slice of life that, thanks to a broken capitalist system, is largely out of their reach absent extraordinary measures. Who among us can’t relate to that?

This is not a particularly new observation. Outlets from Entertainment Weekly to Jezebel to Variety to Forbes– Forbes! – have pointed out the trend. It’s also worth noting that this is hardly the first time movies have turned their lenses on class warfare: “The Lego Movie” was one long, winking critique of the toy machine, while Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” saw Anne Hathaway’s Selina Kyle purr into Bruce Wayne’s ear that “there’s a storm coming” for the one per cent.

In those cases, though, it was hard to swallow their anti-capitalist messages.

The commentary of “The Lego Movie” feels flimsy when you consider that it came from the Warner Brothers behemoth, and centres on an enormously profitable toy franchise. Selina Kyle and the villainous Bane, meanwhile, were depicted as too extreme and dangerous – Batman, the tortured billionaire, was the real victor. And while “The Dark Knight Rises” came out amid the Occupy Wall Street movement, the political machine mostly relegated such protests to the sidelines.

What makes this year’s crop of films more effective messengers is not only the matching political background noise, but also the directors themselves. Bong and Scafaria come from underrepresented groups in Hollywood, and bring perspectives and ideas that lend themselves to depth and understanding. (Both “The Lego Movie” and “The Dark Knight Rises” were directed by white guys.)

Bong and Scafaria aren’t part of the classic Hollywood system: The former began his film career in South Korea, while the latter has primarily worked on smaller-scale movies. Mainstream movies are necessarily limited in the sharpness of their critiques – even Bong and Scafaria must work within the big Hollywood machine – but these films are still effective at capturing the visceral, zeitgeisty theme of working class revenge.

“Parasite” and “Hustlers” stand apart for the unrepentant nature of their messaging.

Even when ill eventually befalls the protagonists, Bong and Scafaria never blame them for their undoing. At all times, it’s made clear that the crimes of the characters came out of the system they live in. And that system is one we all live in, too.

It’s fascinating to watch these films at a time when the Democratic presidential primary has quickly become a referendum on extreme wealth. Billionaire after billionaire has come out against Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders for their “socialist” plans and policies. Not long ago, you could imagine a landscape in which films that made sharp critiques of capitalism were shunted to the side.

Will it last? It’s difficult to tell. Trends in cinema are often circular. Selina Kyle’s storm didn’t come right away in 2012. But for the time being, there’s a great satisfaction to be found in these movies. The pleasure comes from the schadenfreude against the one per cent – the scams, the plans, the actual damage done to the most powerful. It’s the kind of catharsis we can’t expect to achieve in our own lives. So we let a South Korean family of scammers and a team of former strippers lead the way.

Kevin O’Keeffe has previously written for Variety, The Atlantic, Mic, and other publications. He’s still waiting on that third season of SMASH. Follow his musings and rantings on Twitter @kevinpokeeffe.

