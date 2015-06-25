US

If you like movies about possessed kids and psychotic ghosts jumping around, the new 'Paranormal Activity' is for you

Matt Johnston

If you like scary movies, chances are you’re no stranger to the “Paranormal Activity” franchise. The latest — and supposedly the final instalment — is called “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.” Check it out for a good scare.

It comes out October 23, 2015.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
 

