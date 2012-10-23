'Paranormal Activity 4' Doesn't Live Up To Its Scary Potential—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Audiences decide Tyler Perry and serious do not go hand in hand.

The fourth time for “Paranormal Activity” is not as kind as before. Though the film’s weekend gross would be great for any other low budget production, the latest instalment of the paranormal cult following saw less than either of its previous sequels opening weekend.



“Argo” saw a very small dip during its second week in theatres, while “Taken 2” still continued its massive box-office run.

And, Tyler Perry should stick to dresses as his serious stint in “Alex Cross” disappointed. The film saw his lowest box-office opening gross ever with him as a lead.

Out of the top 10 this week include Colin Farrell’s “Seven Psychopaths” and Emma Watson’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Here are this weekend’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “Looper” narrowly makes it into the top 10 with $4.2 million. The time travel film is faring better overseas ($75 million) bringing its worldwide total to $132.8 million.

9.”Frankenweenie” lives to see another week in the top 10 earning $4.4 million in week four. Tim Burton’s black-and-white animated film has earned $40.2 million worldwide.

8. Universal’s “Pitch Perfect” takes in $7 million in week four. The “Glee”-like comedy is on track to hit the $50 million mark in the coming week.

7. Kevin James’ “Here Comes the Boom” only falls two spots during its second week earning $8.5 million. The film is still behind his earlier movies, “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “Zookeeper.”

6. With a new horror film out, “Sinister” drops three spots with a gross of $9 million. The low budget ($3 million estimated) film earned Summit $31.9 million in its two weekends, which is good considering its latest debut with Perry didn’t fare so well.

5. Tyler Perry should stick to comedy. Summit’s “Alex Cross,” featuring Perry and Matthew Fox (“Lost”) as a detective and serial killer respectively, underperformed, making a third of its estimated $35 million budget with $11.7 million.

4. Liam Neeson’s “Taken 2” settles for fourth with $13.4 million. After three weeks, the sequel to the cult favourite has earned $280.4 million worldwide.

3. Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania” narrowly beats Neeson’s action thriller earning $13.5 million. In four weeks, the film has earned $187.3 million worldwide.

2. “Argo” finally beat “Taken 2” in its second week, but its 16.6 million weekend wasn’t enough to take the box office. After two weeks, the film is slightly more than $1 million shy of its estimated $44.5 million budget.

1. Though “Paranormal Activity 4” manages to take the top spot with $30.2 million, it earned roughly $5-10 million less than expectations after “Paranormal 3” managed to net $52.5 million opening weekend. Overseas, the film didn’t fare much better with a total of $26.5 million.

