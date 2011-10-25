Inside America's Billion-Dollar Bloody Love Affair With Horror Movies

This weekend, “Paranormal Activity 3” opened and grossed $54 million at the box office, making it the biggest September/October opening for a movie ever.

The best part for the “Paranormal” team?

The movie cost only $5 million to make.

Horror films are the perfect studio investment; the costs are low and they have a huge audience that includes both devoted genre fans and moviegoers just in the mood for a good scare.

And by the way, they’re not just for Halloween anymore — the first “Saw” film bowed in January, as did “my Bloody Valentine.” But we all love a good slasher flick around mischief night.

#10. Silence of The Lambs (1991) grossed $204,344,000.

#9 Alien (1979) grossed 206,955,100.

#8 The Amityville Horror (1979) grossed $226,568,300.

#7- Jaws 2 (1978) grossed $228,449,200.

#6 Signs (2002) grossed $258,157,400.

#5 Psycho (1960) grossed $280,746,700.

#4 House of Wax (1953) grossed $332,500,000.

#3 The Sixth Sense (1999) grossed $378,870,700.

#2 The Exorcist (1973) grossed $727,541,800.

#1 Jaws (1975) grossed $842,758,600.

And if that wasn't enough for you...

