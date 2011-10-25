Inside America's Billion-Dollar Bloody Love Affair With Horror Movies

This weekend, “Paranormal Activity 3” opened and grossed $54 million at the box office, making it the biggest September/October opening for a movie ever.



The best part for the “Paranormal” team?

The movie cost only $5 million to make.

Horror films are the perfect studio investment; the costs are low and they have a huge audience that includes both devoted genre fans and moviegoers just in the mood for a good scare.

And by the way, they’re not just for Halloween anymore — the first “Saw” film bowed in January, as did “my Bloody Valentine.” But we all love a good slasher flick around mischief night.

