Inside America's Billion-Dollar Bloody Love Affair With Horror Movies

This weekend, “Paranormal Activity 3” opened and grossed $54 million at the box office, making it the biggest September/October opening for a movie ever.
The best part for the “Paranormal” team?
The movie cost only $5 million to make.
Horror films are the perfect studio investment; the costs are low and they have a huge audience that includes both devoted genre fans and moviegoers just in the mood for a good scare.
And by the way, they’re not just for Halloween anymore — the first “Saw” film bowed in January, as did “my Bloody Valentine.” But we all love a good slasher flick around mischief night.
Source: Forbes. All figured adjusted to 2007 average prices, or $6.58 per ticket.
