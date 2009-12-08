Actually, Government Employment Data Matches Up Nicely With ADP

In case you’re sceptical about U.S. government employment data from the Bureau of labour Statistics (BLS), here’s a reminder — ADP’s private payrolls data has lined up reasonably well with it.

In some cases, ADP’s data has recently shown a more positive trend than the governments.

No data set is perfect, thus the more data points that roughly line up, the more one can be confident that the indicated direction is indeed the real underlying trend.

And while the employment situation remains challenging for many Americans, it’s pretty rich to argue that the overall unemployment trend hasn’t improved. It has, and more than one data set shows this.

Check out ADP’s latest employment data vs. the BLS >>>

ADP (blue) shows a better trend for manufacturing employment than the BLS (pink).

And a similar trend as the BLS for services.

ADP shows how the employment trend is recovering faster for small and medium companies (blue and pink).

Even construction and finance lay-offs have reduced.

Overall, ADP has seen substantial improvement year to date.

Not to say scepticism is bad…

content=”scepticism is great, that’s why ADP’s data helps a lot. Check out their latest employment report here.

Yet it seems to make clear that the BLS data is less bunk than some may imply.”

