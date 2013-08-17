'Paranoia' Is Harrison Ford's Worst-Reviewed Movie Yet

Relativity Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman go head-to-head in ‘Paranoia’ this weekend.

With summer movies winding down, the selection for this weekend is pretty scant.

Three of the four films out this weekend have a collection of poor reviews.

“Kick-Arse 2,” the action-comedy sequel to the 2010 film, is currently sitting at 27% on film review site Rotten Tomatoes while Ashton Kutcher’s low-budget Steve Jobs’ film “jOBS” has earned 25%.

Leading the pack is Weinstein Company’s “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” which is sitting at 72%. As of yesterday, the film was Fandango’s top ticket-seller.

Out of all of the films premiering this weekend, the one you least likely heard about is a Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman flick called “Paranoia” starring Liam Hemsworth (Chris Hemsworth’s a.k.a. Thor’s brother).

The Relativity film cost an estimated $US35 million to produce and has been floating between 2-3% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s just creeped up to a 5% rating (2 fresh / 40 rotten reviews).

The two fresh reviews come from Movieline’s Pete Hammond who calls the thriller “not terribly original but entertaining” and The Hollywood Reporter’s Stephen Farber commends the film as “slick” but not a “pulse pounding” action film.

It certainly has an interesting premise.

Corporate rivals Nicholas Wyatt (Gary Oldman) and Jock Goddard (Harrison Ford) use entry-level Adam Cassidy (Liam Hemsworth) in their own personal game of cat and mouse.

Ford and Oldman look undeniably enjoyable as adversaries in every single trailer and clip for the film.

However with mostly “rotten” reviews, the film is the worst-rated for Ford by far behind ’94’s “Jimmy Hollywood.”

Currently, BoxOffice.com is tracking the film to earn $US6 million opening weekend.

Ford shouldn’t worry too much as he’s appearing in the anticipated adaptation of “Ender’s Game” in November.

Check out a preview for the film:

