Soccer Player Responds Perfectly To An Opposing Team's Ridiculous Free Kick Defence

Brazilian soccer team Ponte Preta employed one of the strangest free kick defenses we’ve ever seen by having a defender lay on the ground against Parana in the second round of the Copa do Brasil.

The shooter, Parana’s Lucio Flavio, responded in the best possible way — burying a goal into the top left corner while Ponte Preta looked on helplessly.

Down 1-0 in the 44th minute, Parana got a free kick on the edge of the box.

Ponte Preta set up the traditional wall right in front of goal, but with one major alteration. They had a defender lay down on his side behind the wall to block any shot that went under the wall.

He flopped into position (via r/soccer):

What it looked like from the front. This is absurd:

It didn’t work out as planned.

Without the ability to go below the wall, Parana’s Lucio Flavio simply flicked a shot into the top right corner.

Just like that:

All of that planning for nothing.

Full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

