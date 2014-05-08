Soccer Player Responds Perfectly To An Opposing Team's Ridiculous Free Kick Defence

Tony Manfred
Brazil soccer defence laying groundYouTube

Brazilian soccer team Ponte Preta employed one of the strangest free kick defenses we’ve ever seen by having a defender lay on the ground against Parana in the second round of the Copa do Brasil.

The shooter, Parana’s Lucio Flavio, responded in the best possible way — burying a goal into the top left corner while Ponte Preta looked on helplessly.

Down 1-0 in the 44th minute, Parana got a free kick on the edge of the box.

Ponte Preta set up the traditional wall right in front of goal, but with one major alteration. They had a defender lay down on his side behind the wall to block any shot that went under the wall.

He flopped into position (via r/soccer):

Ponte preta defenceBI

What it looked like from the front. This is absurd:

Brazil soccer free kick defenceBI

It didn’t work out as planned.

Without the ability to go below the wall, Parana’s Lucio Flavio simply flicked a shot into the top right corner.

Just like that:

GoalBI

All of that planning for nothing.

Full video:

