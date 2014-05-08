Soccer Player Responds Perfectly To An Opposing Team's Ridiculous Free Kick Defence

Brazilian soccer team Ponte Preta employed one of the strangest free kick defenses we’ve ever seen by having a defender lay on the ground against Parana in the second round of the Copa do Brasil.
The shooter, Parana’s Lucio Flavio, responded in the best possible way — burying a goal into the top left corner while Ponte Preta looked on helplessly.
Down 1-0 in the 44th minute, Parana got a free kick on the edge of the box.
Ponte Preta set up the traditional wall right in front of goal, but with one major alteration. They had a defender lay down on his side behind the wall to block any shot that went under the wall.
He flopped into position (via r/soccer):
What it looked like from the front. This is absurd:
It didn’t work out as planned.
Without the ability to go below the wall, Parana’s Lucio Flavio simply flicked a shot into the top right corner.
Just like that:
All of that planning for nothing.
Full video:
