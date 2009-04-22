Paramount's "Pretty" Video Games Another Play For Cash

All the other girls go out and leave you home alone? Then grab a pint of Ben & Jerry’s and plug into the new video games based on Pretty in Pink, Mean Girls and Clueless for the night.

OK, it seems silly to us, too.



But, Variety reports, the studio has rolled out a “three-pack of femme-friendly PC games” that was developed with Legacy Interactive. Variety doesn’t love the games, calling them derivative and pandering, but it is a way for the studio to squeeze some move cash out of tried-and-true movie titles.

