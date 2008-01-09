Paramount: Not Certain That We Will Kill Toshiba's HD DVD

Paramount was quick to deny the FT’s report that it’s about to stick a fork in HD DVD, but for reeling fans of the format, the wording of the denial will not inspire confidence:

“Paramount’s current plan is to continue to support the HD DVD format,” Brenda Ciccone, a spokeswoman for Paramount, told Bloomberg in an e-mail today.

Note the word “current.” Also note Viacom chief Phillipe Dauman’s lukewarm denial in a Reuters interview:

“We made a good decision, which I endorse,” Dauman said, responding to a question about whether Viacom would reconsider its support for HD-DV.



Meanwhile, in Paramount’s offices, Toshiba executives are no doubt on their knees…

