Paramount Hits $1 Billion In International Sales Already

: Paramount Pictures International has passed the $1 billion mark at the international box office since the start of 2008.

The studio-owned overseas releasing arm passed the benchmark tally six weeks faster this year than last in only its second full year of operation.

PPI said it sped past $1 billion in grosses on June 14 “over six weeks faster than its previous record in 2007” which saw PPI go on to gross $1.6 billion internationally.



Photo by zoonabar from Flickr

