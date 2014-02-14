FAKE STREETS, FAKE OCEANS, FAKE BRAD PITT: Here's What You See On The Paramount VIP Tour

Mark Davis/Getty See how films like ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Transformers’ come together on the Paramount lot.

Paramount Pictures is the studio responsible for hit films such as “The Wolf Of Wall Street,” “Titanic,” and the “Transformers” franchise, as well as TV shows like “Glee.”

While most studios shoot their projects off-site, the majority of Paramount’s projects are filmed right on the historic studio lot that still functions today in the heart of Hollywood.

The studio offers tours for film and TV buffs, and we took the most intensive one available — “an in-depth, insider’s experience, which includes access to Hollywood history and magic unavailable to the general public.”

Four and a half hours later, here is everything we saw. As promised, it was magical.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.