Paramount Stays In The JJ Abrams Business

More than a month before the release of JJ Abrams’ highly-anticipated Star Trek reboot, Paramount has reupped its first-look deal with his Bad Robot production company. The new deal runs through 2013.



The re-up demonstrates Paramount’s confidence in Abrams, considering that Paramount and Bad Robot have only released one movie together: Cloverfield, and the studio has yet to see whether its big bet on Abrams remaking Star Trek will pay off. Still, Cloverfield did gross $170 million worldwide from a $25 million budget and still holds the record for the highest-grossing January opening weekend ever, with $40 million.

Abrams and producer Bryan Burk first inked a first-look deal with Paramount in July 2006 after Abrams directed Mission: Impossible III for the Viacom studio.

