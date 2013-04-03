Moviegoer Gets Refund After 3-Second Explosion In Tom Cruise Trailer Didn't Make The Actual Movie

Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher

After seeing Tom Cruise’s latest movie in theatres, a New Zealand film goer filed a complaint of misleading advertising with the country’s ad standards authority. And the film’s maker, Paramount, is going to refund him the cost of his movie ticket, reports The Telegraph.



According to the movie fan, an explosion sequence that appeared in the trailer for ‘Jack Reacher’ did not happen in the actual film. It was “the defining part of the ad that made me really want to go see the movie,” said the fan.

Paramount retorted, saying that while the explosion in the trailer was not in the film, this was a “usual and long-standing practice in the film industry.”

Paramount also pointed out that the explosion was “a single split-second element omitted from a 130-minute long action film.”

The explosion in question takes place between 2:10 and 2:13 of the trailer below. If you blink you’ll probably miss it.

