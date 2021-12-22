How to activate and stream Paramount Plus on a Roku device

Roku players allow you to sign up for Paramount Plus on the device directly. Sean Locke / EyeEm / Getty Images

You can subscribe to Paramount Plus on your Roku or activate the streaming service using a browser on your computer or mobile device.

Paramount Plus lets you stream shows from CBS, Comedy Central, MTV and other Paramount properties.

You can install the Paramount Plus app on almost any modern Roku device; only a handful of older models are not compatible.

Paramount Plus offers more than 30,000 TV episodes and movies with content from CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and many other channels that fall under the Paramount corporate umbrella. The streaming service also has an array of exclusive original programs, including several “Star Trek” series, “The Good Fight” and “The Stand.” It starts at $4.99 per month (with pricier premium plans as well) and is easy to get on your Roku device.

How to sign up for Paramount Plus on Roku and add the channel

1. Press the Home button on your Roku remote.

2. Choose Streaming Channels.

3. Choose Search Channels and then type “Paramount.”

Search for Paramount+ in Roku’s app store. Dave Johnson

4. When you see Paramount Plus appear in the search results, select it.

5. Choose Add Channel.

When you find Paramount Plus, select Add Channel. Dave Johnson

6. The Paramount Plus app should now appear on the Home screen. Press Home and then select it.

7. When the app starts, choose Sign Up For Paramount+.

You can sign up for a Paramount Plus subscription after launching the app. Dave Johnson

8. Follow the instructions to choose the kind of subscription you want (Essential or Premium) and how often you want to be billed (monthly or annually) and finish creating your account.

How to activate Paramount Plus on Roku

If you already have a Paramount Plus account before you install the app on your Roku, it’s easy to activate the Roku Paramount Plus account without laboriously entering an email address and password using the remote control.

1. Start the Paramount Plus app on your Roku.

2. Select Sign In.

3. When given a choice of how to sign in, choose On the Web.

The easiest way to activate Paramount Plus on Roku is by using a browser on your computer or phone. Dave Johnson

4. Note the five-digit code that appears.

5. In a web browser on your computer or phone, go to paramountplus.com/roku.

6. Enter the code when requested.

7. After a moment, you should be logged into Paramount Plus on your Roku.

To activate Paramount+, enter the code that appears on Roku into your browser window. Dave Johnson

Which Roku devices work with Paramount Plus

You should be able to add the Paramount Plus channel to your Roku device; it’s compatible with most current and contemporary Roku models. If you have an older Roku, though, it’s possible you may be unable to install the app.

The Paramount Plus app currently works with the following Roku models:

Some Roku 2 models

Roku 3 and 4

Roku Ultra and Ultra LT

Some Roku LT models

Some Roku HD models

Roku Streaming Stick (3500x or later)

Roku Ultra

Roku Premiere and Premiere+

Roku Express and Express+

Roku TV

4k Roku TV

It’s often easier to see which models do not work with Paramount Plus. These models are specifically not supported:

Roku LT (2400X, 2450X)

Roku HD (2500X)

Roku 2 HD (3000X)

Roku 2 XD (3050X)

Roku 2 XS (3100X)

Roku Streaming Stick (3400X and 3420X)

How to cancel Paramount Plus on Roku

How you cancel Paramount Plus generally depends on where and how you originally signed up for your subscription, so return to that device to cancel your plan. For details, see how to cancel Paramount Plus on your Roku (or elsewhere).