Paramount Goes Above And Beyond To Help A Sick 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Fan

Like it or not, Jonathan Liebesman’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a hit.

Audiences are packing screenings from coast to coast, helping the Turtle reboot power to nearly $US120 million in domestic ticket sales and close to $US200 million in global earnings.

Fans heading to movie theatres are having a lot of fun. This story is about a fan who didn’t have to travel to a theatre to see the anticipated movie, thanks to some help from Paramount Pictures.

Reddit user Harpster604 shared this story, stating that his cousin — a huge TMNT fan— suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and is confined to a hospital bed.

It prevents him from getting to a theatre to see the newTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie in a multiplex, surrounded by fellow fans.

Understanding the power of the Reddit community, Harpster started asking around. He explains:

I decided to message the r/movies mods beforehand to see if this was appropriate, and to my surprise one of the mods, /u/kleinbl00, knew someone who had worked on the movie and offered to help out!”

And help out, they did. A screener of the movie arrived with a copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles saved for viewing.

The following images were shared via Imgur. They show an official Paramount masthead, a handwritten letter, and a heartbreaking image of a strong Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan smiling from a major accomplishment.

What a spectacular trend this has become. Recently, Marvel went out of its way to secure a private screening for Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon who, also, was unable to see a finished film in a theatre.

Of course, the cynic in me is reminded of Bobby Brady faking an illness to get to meet his favourite football player, Joe Namath, on a classic episode of The Brady Bunch.

But I think these sentimental gestures are being made from the heart, to get the films in front of the true fans who might not be able to enjoy the big-screen experience, but still want to take that thrilling ride alongside the Guardians or the Turtles.

Classy move, Hollywood. Classy move.

