HOUSE OF THE DAY: Paramount CEO Brad Grey Is Selling His Bel Air Mansion For $US27.5 Million

Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Brad Grey is selling his 10,600-square-foot Bel Air mansion for $US27.5 million,
according to The Wall Street Journal.

Grey originally bought the home back in 2009 for $US22 million, but he and his new wife Cassandra Grey have decided to build a modern mansion on the former Frank Sinatra estate he also owns in Holmby Hills — and had previously listed last year.

Grey’s broker Stephen Shapiro of the Westside Estate Agency told The WSJ the $US5.5 million price jump comes from work Grey has done on the home, including re-landscaping, renovating the dining room, and adding a sitting room upstairs.

The white brick house sits on 1.1 acres of land, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It’s also surrounded by tall hedges rising 20 to 50 feet, and has a terraced pool area in the backyard.

Welcome to the picturesque, 10,600-square-foot mansion owned by Paramount CEO Brad Grey.

The white brick home was built in 2006, and sits on a gated 1.1 acres of land.

The entryway is two stories and includes a dramatic curved stairway.

Here's another look at the airy entryway.

The over-sized living room converts to a viewing room thanks to a professional projector Grey had added.

The wood paneled den is perfect for cozying up with a good book and a glass of Scotch.

The kitchen features a bar, as well as huge central island and chef's stove.

There's also a breakfast nook that looks out onto the backyard that's right off the kitchen.

The dining room can easily fit a party of 10, and has an elegant chandelier dangling from the ceiling.

There are five bedrooms in the mansion, including this huge master bedroom with its own seating area.

The home also has space enough for a large gym with mirrored walls and TVs...

...Plus pilates equipment on the other side of the room.

Downstairs, there's an outdoor seating area for all your chic garden parties.

Here's a look at some of the gorgeous backyard landscaping.

The hedges around the home range from 20 to 50 feet tall.

The pool has plenty of room for lounging.

Here's one last view of the property's beautiful backyard.

