HOUSE OF THE DAY: Paramount CEO Brad Grey Is Selling His Bel Air Mansion For $US27.5 Million

Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Brad Grey is selling his 10,600-square-foot Bel Air mansion for $US27.5 million,

according to The Wall Street Journal.

Grey originally bought the home back in 2009 for $US22 million, but he and his new wife Cassandra Grey have decided to build a modern mansion on the former Frank Sinatra estate he also owns in Holmby Hills — and had previously listed last year.

Grey’s broker Stephen Shapiro of the Westside Estate Agency told The WSJ the $US5.5 million price jump comes from work Grey has done on the home, including re-landscaping, renovating the dining room, and adding a sitting room upstairs.

The white brick house sits on 1.1 acres of land, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It’s also surrounded by tall hedges rising 20 to 50 feet, and has a terraced pool area in the backyard.

