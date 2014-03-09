Paramedics Will Decide If You Are Sick Enough For Hospital

In a trial to crackdown on patients requesting emergency services for trivial health matters, ambulance drivers will be given the power to send you to a GP instead of a hospital.

The move has come out of recommendations from an Auditor-General’s report and is designed to relieve pressure on emergency departments.

GP’s and The Ambulance Service are both praising the trial saying medical resources and staff will be better utilised and the entire health system will be benefited.

The trial will be carried out on the Central Coast in NSW.

Read more here.

