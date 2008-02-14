paralysed Yahoo "Coming Apart at the Seams"

As we’ve noted, the Valley’s headhunters are descending upon Yahoo’s Sunnyvale campus, threatening to turn the paralysed company into a global job fair. Some choice quotes from today’s Mercury News (via NYT):



“I’ve been pretty much around the Yahoo campus all day today,” said Bruce Brown, managing partner at Daversa Partners, which specialises in recruiting high-level executives. “There is a sense of uncertainty,” said Brown. “The company seems to be coming apart at the seams.”

“There continues to be a supply problem of really high-quality people and there are some great people at Yahoo,” said David Mather, managing partner of Battalia Winston and co-head of the firm’s technology recruiting. “We are about to do a search where they will be dead in our sights.”

“Generally speaking, they are viewed as having desirable experience,” said Aaron Lapat, a managing director at J. Robert Scott who hires executives for smaller, venture-backed companies.

