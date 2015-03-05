Watch this paralysed woman pick up a cup with her mind

Worldwide, 6 million people suffer from paralysis, which robs them of their ability to move and sometimes to speak.

But what if people who are paralysed could control prosthetic limbs just by thinking?

This breakthrough concept is the mission a several research teams, including BrainGate, an initiative made up of doctors and scientists from Brown University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Stanford University, Case Western Reserve University and Providence VA Medical Center.

Meet the scientists leading their mission — and the patient who proved it could be done.

Produced by Graham Flanagan



Follow BI Video: On Facebook