A paralysed puppy named Lieutenant Dan is very close to walking for the first time

Less than six months ago, an abandoned puppy was taken to a rescue center in Chicago shortly after being born without the use of his back legs. Aptly named Lieutenant Dan, the pooch has been in physical therapy since November to improve his motor skills.
Not only is the pup close to walking on his own for the first time, but one of his physical therapists adopted him. So he can work on his walking skills in his new home.
Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda
