paralysed Extra Sues Paramount Over Transformers 3 Accident

The family of Gabriela Cedillo is suing Paramount Pictures over an accident in Transformers 3 that caused paralysis and brain damage to the actress, according to Chicago Tribune.Although Paramount is protected by miles of paperwork, the family blames the accident on bad planning and equipment.



Here’s what happened:

Cedillo was driving her blue Scion in Hammond, Ind., when three flatbed trucks and two stunt cars going more than 50 mph approached on the opposite side of the road. Two of the trucks pulled the stunt cars with steel cables.

As Cedillo’s car neared, a metal bracket welded to one of the stunt cars broke loose, flew across the median, sliced the hood of Cedillo’s car, shattered her windshield and hit her in the head, Smith said.

Sounds dangerous.

